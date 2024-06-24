New Guinness World Record holder swam from Robben Island to Blouberg 200 times to save animals

Cape Town - Endurance swimmer and Guinness World Record holder Howard Warrington, from Somerset West, became the first man in the world yesterday to complete the open-water swim from Robben Island to Blouberg 200 times. Not only did the 59-year-old swim into the record books with the crossing, he also raised R160 000 to support the work of the Cape of Good Hope SPCA’s Animal Hospital.

Warrington braved the cold water, unpredictable current and relentless waves to complete the 7.4km swim in 2 hours and 36 minutes. He said the swim, completed in his Speedo, was tough, but he felt great with no muscle pain as his body was used to it. "It feels amazing because it is an achievement I was not aiming for, but just happened, because I love swimming so much. Having a Guinness World record for 200 is not what I planned but fortunate it came my way.

"The currents were a bit strong but very enjoyable, tough is normal. "We had a lot of jellyfish in the water, especially the bigger ones, and every now and then they gave me a bit of a shock but I am used to it, it also helps to keep me going."

“The currents were a bit strong but very enjoyable, tough is normal. “We had a lot of jellyfish in the water, especially the bigger ones, and every now and then they gave me a bit of a shock but I am used to it, it also helps to keep me going.” Warrington’s love for sport and philanthropy has led him to embark on many charitable causes, raising funds either for animal welfare or for those who are less fortunate.

In 2022, he became the fourth person in the world to swim from Robben Island to Blouberg 100 times. "I like to support all charities but the SPCA is one of my favourites, only because I am an animal lover and there are a lot of poor animals that need help, but also a lot of poor people who love their animals and rely on their animals but don't have the financial needs to take care of them when the animals become sick. "My connection with them is very emotional because when an animal suffers the people who love them also suffer, so it is not just a challenge but the effect it has on people," Warrington said. "The training is ongoing, it is a lifestyle and I do other training such as running and cycling so that helps tremendously to also keep fit."

Cape of Good Hope SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abrahams said Warrington managed to raise over R160 000 for their animal hospital yesterday. “The day was all about cold water and warm hearts and Howard emerged from the ocean as not only the only man to have completed the Robben Island to Blouberg crossing 200 times but also a champion for animals. He has raised over R160 000 to support the work of the SPCA’S animal hospital. “Our commitment to these animals is resolute but it comes at a significant cost. Last year, our hospital incurred a loss of R5.1 million.