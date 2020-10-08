New K9 unit launched in Moorreesburg

Cape Town - The Department of Community Safety has launched the West Coast District K9 unit in Moorreesburg. The Department has provided funding to the Swartberg Municipality which has allowed it to establish the unit, made up of six dogs and handlers at the Moorreesburg Weigh Station, along the N7. This was stated in the Covid-19 provincial update by Premier Alan Winde. “Two of the dogs are trained to detect explosives, ammunition and firearms, and four are able to detect drugs and narcotics, which will help law enforcement officers police crime and the trade and transportation of narcotics in that region,” said Winde. “Similar K9 units will also be launched soon in the City of Cape Town and in the Overberg District Municipality.”

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz added: “We know that the N7, and many of its coastal towns, are particularly affected by trade and transportation of illicit substances as it is a national road leading to the South African border. This unit will go a long way in assisting law enforcement officials to track down and convict perpetrators and improve the safety of residents in the West Coast.”

Fritz continued: “I am fascinated by the training provided to the K9 unit, which enables them to respond to the specific crime trends affecting the West Coast which include the trafficking of illicit substances.”

Fritz said: “This unit will go a long way in assisting law enforcement officials to track down and convict perpetrators and improve the safety of residents in the West Coast.” Picture: Supplied

“The Department of Community Safety has provided funding to the Swartland Municipality to facilitate the establishment of the Unit, supporting the district municipality’s safety plans. A further two official K9 launches will take place together with the City of Cape Town and Overberg district municipality,” Fritz said.

“We are committed to the success of this programme. As such, the Department has availed R4 million towards this programme in the 2019/20 financial year, has earmarked R2 million in 2020/21 and R2.2 million in 2021/22.”

Meanwhile, the province recorded 2 173 active Covid-19 infections with 111 092 confirmed cases and 104 690 recoveries, as of 1pm yesterday.

Its death toll currently stands at 4 229.

The number of Covid-19 tests conducted is 556 629.

At present, 524 people have been hospitalised, with 106 of these in ICU or high care.

There remain 2 175 confirmed cases unallocated, with 2 088 recoveries made.

Cape Argus