Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden has welcomed a new curator, Werner Voigt, 43, who took over from Philip le Roux, who died in December.

Cape Town - Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden has welcomed a new curator. Werner Voigt, 43, took over from Philip le Roux, who died in December.

Voigt received his diploma in Horticulture from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology in 1998 and his BTech for the discipline in 2008. He has been working for the SA National Biodiversity Institute (Sanbi) for the past 19 years.

“After I received my diploma, I spent two years as a horticultural intern at Kirstenbosch Garden, before working at the Karoo National Botanical Gardens as a horticulturist, from 1999 to 2004.

“From 2004 to 2007, I was a horticulturist at Kirstenbosch, before I worked as a curator for Harold Porter National Botanical Garden, near Betty’s Bay. I stayed there for four years and left in 2011,” he said.

Voigt then went back to the Karoo National Botanical Garden.

He said curating is not only managing staff and daily developments in and around the garden, it also involves conservation.

“I have always been interested in plant and animal diversity, learning about the natural world.

“I was not specifically interested in horticulture,” he said.

The curator hopes to take Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden to greater heights than before.

“I would love Kirstenbosch Garden to be a relevant household name, where aesthetic beauty of these flowers is more aligned with plant sciences.

“We want to display more plants that are of ornamental and conservation value,” he said.

One of Voigt’s main aims is for Kirstenbosch Botanical Garden to be the face of conservation for communities.

People are seen enjoying a sunny winters day on top of the elevated walkway called the Boomslang at Kirstenbosch Botanial gardens. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

[email protected]