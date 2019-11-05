Cape Town - The City of Cape Toen continuously monitors the routes and travel patterns of the customers on its MyCiTi bus service and from time to time implements adjustments to respond to commuters’ needs.
One of the most recent and successful adjustments has been the introduction of the new 115 route, which is an extension from the Atlantis T02 route and connects commuters directly to Sea Point via the Grand Parade.
The new 115 feeder route operates around every 12 minutes from Monday to Friday. The route has been in operation for over a week now and has already proved to be a popular and convenient connecting route for various commuters on a daily basis.
The 115 service is an extension of the T02 Atlantis route which mainly caters for commuters from Atlantis, as well as some from the Table View and Milnerton areas, who wish to travel to Sea Point and return without having to transfer to another bus.
As a feeder route, it provides a direct link from Sea Point to the Cape Town Station and bus terminus, making the switch-over to other modes of public transport more convenient for commuters on their daily commute.