New MyCiTi bus route from Atlantis to Sea Point a hit with commuters









The introduction of the new 115 route, which is an extension from the Atlantis T02 route, connects commuters directly to Sea Point via the Grand Parade. Picture: City of Cape Town/Supplied Cape Town - The City of Cape Toen continuously monitors the routes and travel patterns of the customers on its MyCiTi bus service and from time to time implements adjustments to respond to commuters’ needs. One of the most recent and successful adjustments has been the introduction of the new 115 route, which is an extension from the Atlantis T02 route and connects commuters directly to Sea Point via the Grand Parade. The new 115 feeder route operates around every 12 minutes from Monday to Friday. The route has been in operation for over a week now and has already proved to be a popular and convenient connecting route for various commuters on a daily basis. The 115 service is an extension of the T02 Atlantis route which mainly caters for commuters from Atlantis, as well as some from the Table View and Milnerton areas, who wish to travel to Sea Point and return without having to transfer to another bus. As a feeder route, it provides a direct link from Sea Point to the Cape Town Station and bus terminus, making the switch-over to other modes of public transport more convenient for commuters on their daily commute.

"These trunk extension routes work brilliantly and are much appreciated for the convenience it offers. Especially for those passengers travelling from Atlantis who have to start their daily commute very early in the morning and travel far distances to work in areas such as Sea Point. We are continuously looking for opportunities to extend trunk services onto feeder routes to give passengers a direct service to their destinations. In so doing we keep on improving the service to the benefit of our MyCiTi commuters," said Mayco Member for Transport, Felicity Purchase.

The City is constantly looking for ways to improve the service be it with new bus stops and routes, or improving the timetables.

Some of the other recent changes include:

the introduction of the new 118 feeder route which starts in Hangberg and operates via Imizamo Yethu and proceeds to Adderley Street in the CBD via Sea Point

additional bus stops, namely the Amsterdam stop in the CBD on route 104; the St George’s stop on route115 and 105, and the Queens stop in Sea Point on the 115 route.

Additional MyCiTi services will also be made available over the upcoming festive season – additional trips will be added to route 113 and 118, and will be effective as of Tuesday, 17 December 2019 to Friday, 03 January 2020. Route 113 is a popular feeder route over the holiday season as it provides a service from the Upper Kloof Street area to the Waterfront via Adderley Street.

For more information commuters can call the Transport Information Centre (free call 24/7) on 0800 65 64 63; visit www.myciti.org.za, or download the official MyCiTi App.