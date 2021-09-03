New Park Forum management at Table Mountain National Parks

Cape Town - Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) has announced its newly elected Park Forum office bearers to ensure all issues affecting the park were addressed and resolved with the appropriate attention. TMNP park manager Frans van Rooyen said the Park Forum office bearers were classified into three working committees: Recreational Users and Previously Disadvantaged Groups; Safety and Security and Partnerships; and the Maintenance and Permit system.

“The Park Forum team will serve a two-year term in office, while the Park Forum management will serve on a six months rotational basis, and this was part of the terms of reference that the teams agreed upon. “TMNP will serve as a supportive structure to make sure the forum meets on a quarterly basis to address and solve issues that affect the park.” The newly elected TMNP Park Forum management includes Stephen Floyd as chairperson, Nicky Schmidt as vice-chairperson and Merinda Hill as secretary of communications.