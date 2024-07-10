New Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC bemoans the shooting of 4 kids since July started

Cape Town - Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Anroux Marais has condemned recent shootings involving innocent children. In the first six days of July, four children were shot and wounded and around 90 people have already been killed.

On Friday, a 7-year-old was shot inside a shebeen while with an adult in Covid-19, Bloekombos, Kraaifontein. Police spokesperson, FC van Wyk, said: “An attempted murder and attempted robbery at a business premises case is registered at Kraaifontein SAPS for investigation. The incident happened on Friday at about 10.10pm at a premises in Covid-19 informal settlement. The first victim was a 42-year-old male who was shot in the stomach and was in critical condition. The minor, a 7-year-old boy, was shot in the right arm, however, he was not in a serious condition.” Van Wyk said reports suggested that two unknown armed suspects entered the premises and instructed the victims to lie on the floor, robbed them and demanded money from the owner, who was the first victim, before shooting randomly, wounding the boy.

Earlier that evening, a 15-year-old was shot and wounded around 9.30pm near Tsitsikama Street, Atlantis. According to police, the victim and his friends were walking when two unidentified men approached them and started shooting in their direction. In Gugulethu, two children aged 9 and 14, were shot at Abonwabisi Street on July 1.

Police spokesperson, Anelisiwe Manyana, said police were travelling to KTC from another crime scene when they found the two wounded child victims. Marais said she met with City of Cape Town authorities and Western Cape Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile to map out a co-ordinated way forward. The Police Oversight and Community Safety minister Anroux Marais has condemned the recent shootings involving children. Picture Henk Kruger/African News Agency(ANA) “I want to thank the law enforcement officers for their efforts, and I want to encourage our communities to please report all suspicious behaviour to the authorities. Together, we can beat crime in the Western Cape,” she said.

Justin Kumlehn of the Community Police Forum provincial board said they called on police to implement the 72-hour activation plan for every murder in the province, prioritising cases involving children. “We also appeal to parents to ensure the safety of their children by keeping them at home when it is unsafe to be outside or shootings occur. Together, we can protect our children and create a safer environment for everyone,” Kumlehn said. Ilitha Labantu spokesperson Siyabulela Monakali said the shootings were cause for concern.

“This spate of violence against children is a stark reminder of the broader societal issues that need to be addressed urgently. It is sad that adults often put children at significant risk, either through neglect or direct involvement in criminal activities. “This is especially evident in communities where children are inadvertently caught in gang violence or other dangerous situations due to the activities of adults around them.” [email protected]