Speaking in support of the picket by workers at the museum which began yesterday morning, EPPA secretary-general Mpho Masemola said: “We support the picket and will be meeting on Wednesday in Johannesburg to discuss the RIM council, the minister's promises, and our demand for the release of the Morar forensic investigation report.
“It is time for the minister to also release the forensic report, in its entirety, into the public domain,” said Masemola.
Last year, the EPPA appeared to be divided, when the organisation’s chairperson, Stan Motimele, met with the acting chairperson of the RIM council, Khensani Maluleke, under the auspices of the minister and appeared to distance himself from comments that Masemola had made.
On Monday, Masemola said: “We are now once again working as a collective, and we will be watching everything that happens on the island very closely while applying pressure on the minister to keep to his word.”