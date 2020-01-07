Ex-Political Prisoners Association demand the release an investigation report into corruption by Robben Island management. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency

Cape Town - The Ex-Political Prisoners Association (EPPA) has renewed its campaign to get Arts, Sports and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa to release a forensic report that implicates Robben Island Museum (RIM) council members in corrupt activities. Speaking in support of the picket by workers at the museum which began yesterday morning, EPPA secretary-general Mpho Masemola said: “We support the picket and will be meeting on Wednesday in Johannesburg to discuss the RIM council, the minister's promises, and our demand for the release of the Morar forensic investigation report.

“It is time for the minister to also release the forensic report, in its entirety, into the public domain,” said Masemola.

Last year, the EPPA appeared to be divided, when the organisation’s chairperson, Stan Motimele, met with the acting chairperson of the RIM council, Khensani Maluleke, under the auspices of the minister and appeared to distance himself from comments that Masemola had made.

On Monday, Masemola said: “We are now once again working as a collective, and we will be watching everything that happens on the island very closely while applying pressure on the minister to keep to his word.”