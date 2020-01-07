Ex-Political Prisoners Association demand the release an investigation report into corruption by Robben Island management. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency
Cape Town - The Ex-Political Prisoners Association (EPPA) has renewed its campaign to get Arts, Sports and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa to release a forensic report that implicates Robben Island Museum (RIM) council members in corrupt activities.

Speaking in support of the picket by workers at the museum which began yesterday morning, EPPA secretary-general Mpho Masemola said: “We support the picket and will be meeting on Wednesday in Johannesburg to discuss the RIM council, the minister's promises, and our demand for the release of the Morar forensic investigation report.

“It is time for the minister to also release the forensic report, in its entirety, into the public domain,” said Masemola.

Last year, the EPPA appeared to be divided, when the organisation’s chairperson, Stan Motimele, met with the acting chairperson of the RIM council, Khensani Maluleke, under the auspices of the minister and appeared to distance himself from comments that Masemola had made.

On Monday, Masemola said: “We are now once again working as a collective, and we will be watching everything that happens on the island very closely while applying pressure on the minister to keep to his word.”

Masemola spoke as RIM workers began their indefinite picket at the Nelson Mandela Gateway at the V&A Waterfront to protest a deadlock in salary negotiations.

Members of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union, the country's largest public sector union, are demanding, among other things, a 9% across-the-board salary increase, a two-year wage agreement and a R2000 once-off cash payment for every employee.

One of the staff members said: “In spite of low numbers at the picket, management are on full alert.”

The member of staff explained that the picketing was being done on rotation and said: “Those that are off today will picket throughout the day and are joined by others during their respective lunch or break times.”

