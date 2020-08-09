New safety app launched to protect visitors to the Cape

Cape Town - A new safety app has been launched which will allow local and international visitors to feel more at ease, particularly as the tourism sector slowly reopens in Cape Town. The safety response app, Namola, has a unique feature which pinpoints a users' location and immediately gives them an emergency operator to talk to if needed. Cape Town Tourism's partnership with Namola is part of its TravelWise initiative which provides visitors with educational information on responsible travel. Criminals have also become more desperate during the lockdown. Cape Town Tourism chief executive Enver Duminy said: “Safety and security in Cape Town present a serious challenge when it comes to tourism. Now, more than ever during these uncertain times, travellers and locals alike need to know that while they are out and about in Cape Town, they have quick access to an emergency operator to get help.”

Duminy said as regulations were eased and the tourism engine slowly restarted, the commitment remained to ensure that this destination was safe and ready to welcome travellers again.Namola is free to download and can be accessed easily from smartphones. The app just needs to be opened and then tapped.

It uses the phone’s GPS location to tell nearby responders who the person is and where they are.

Trained operators will confirm details and dispatch help from nearby police, sentinels or other emergency officials.

Namola spokesperson James Bell said they were delighted with the Cape Town Tourism partnership.

Personal safety, including emergency help, knowing your loved ones are safe and where they should be, impacts everybody’s lives and the collaboration will undoubtedly ensure that the Cape can be enjoyed as it should be.

Cape Town Tourism communications manager Briony Brookes said: “Many areas of Cape Town are no more or less safe than other big cities around the world which are particularly popular among tourists.

"In Cape Town, we have rolled out a number of safety measures to ensure that visitors are safe from opportunistic thieves who want to target cash-carrying tourists.

“We have partnered with local city improvement districts, work closely with the City, make use of our safety ambassadors - and now we have the Namola app as well.”

