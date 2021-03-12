New security hub for Table Mountain emergencies

Cape Town - A new security hub will be established at the Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) and serve as a central point for reporting of emergencies and the dispatching of security resources on the mountain. This is according to according to Forestry, Fisheries and Environment Minister Barbara Creecy, who said the joint operations facility would be the main intelligence collection point for TMNP safety and security matters. The centre will operate in conjunction with all law enforcement agencies. Creecy confirmed the setting up of the facility in a written response to DA forestry, fisheries and environment spokesperson Dave Bryant who had written to her about concerns from members of the public regarding criminal incidents on the mountain. In his letter, Bryant had said the incidents had a negative impact on the safety of users and on the reputation of the mountain in general.

“In my letter, I requested that the minister urgently look into re-establishing the canine unit which was discontinued after an assessment by the SPCA. The minister has confirmed that this unit will now be reinstituted and that it is hoped to be up and running by July this year. A further issue raised in the letter was an apparent lack of joint task team meetings which were supposed to have taken place last year.”

Creecy said: “The process started two years ago by TMNP and is now reaching implementation phase due to donors coming on board. Task team meetings have started and dates for meetings have been scheduled.”

She committed to host 12 task team meetings between now and the end of April.

Bryant said: “We will be closely monitoring the implementation of the commitments made. We cannot allow this invaluable recreational and tourism resource to be blighted by incidents of crime and it is essential that SANParks works with all stakeholders to make Table Mountain a safe place for all users.”

Efforts to ensure increased safety on Table Mountain came into sharp focus following recent attacks on joggers and hikers.

At the end of February, South African National Parks (SANParks) hosted a two-day information-sharing field trip to the TMNP.

It was attended by SANParks officials, members of police, law enforcement, and members of the Take Back Our Mountains Movement.

The trip aimed to open a window into the intricacies of managing a national park, challenges faced by the TMNP and plans and implementation of safety and security.

Cape Argus