New service delivery app launched in Cape Town, developed by civil society

Cape Town - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has developed a new mobile service delivery app, called LINK, to help residents in Cape Town report issues directly to the City with the click of a button. This app came after months of development with municipalities and the City to offer residents an alternative method of getting through to the City’s operations centre to report incidents relating to potholes, traffic light outages, water leaks, sewage overflows, illegal dumping and a number of other incidents.

City spokesperson Luthando Tyhalibongo said: “As part of the City’s open data strategy, the City has made its service request Application Programming Interface (API) available to responsible external organisations that may want to use it. “This strategy allows external organisations to build their own apps and link these to the City of Cape Town, provided that they comply with the City’s security requirements.” Tyhalibongo said Outa, the developers of the LINK app, was one organisation making use of this offering.

The LINK App used smart technology to tag the exact geo-location, time and type of incident being reported, and allowed the user to insert a text description and upload a photograph of the incident. Outa encouraged users to re-report prior incidents logged if these were not attended within 24 hours. Outa’s social innovation executive manager Julius Kleynhans said: “Outa has developed the Link App as a free service to all residents, ward councillors and the City, as part of its quest to improve lines of communication and municipal service delivery in municipalities and cities throughout the country.”

Kleynhans commended the City for its progressive and co-operative approach to enable the use of a civil society developed application to feed into its reporting systems. Kleynhans added that this technology would go a long way to improving service delivery and accountability in the public sphere. “Apps like these create an additional channel or entry point for service delivery requests from customers.

“It is important to note that the LINK app does not replace any of the City’s existing reporting channels.” The LINK app can be downloaded on android and iOS devices from the Google Play or Apple App Store at https://download.linkapp.co.za/#dl. [email protected]