New skills needed as hybrid events become new normal for business travel

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - The resumption of business travel has allowed the industry to resume but new skills are needed to be able to continue with face-to-face conferences and meetings. Hybrid events have been a new experience to come out of the pandemic which will allow live and virtual gatherings to take place at the same time. Convention centres are looking forward to adapting and trying new experiences which could make business travel even more sustainable. Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) chief executive Taubie Motlhabane said they are relieved that the field hospital at CTICC did not have to run as long as they thought it might. “This means we are making progress in the city and the province in terms of getting a handle on the Covid-19 situation. The impact on business events has made us aware of some positive and negative aspects. Some of the positive aspects are that we are forced to do things in a smarter way and this encourages hybrid events. This will allow the industry to be more accessible to people who may not have the capacity to travel.” Motlhabane said a negative aspect could be people’s reluctance to travel because they still fear for their health.

“It also results in losing quite a lot of revenue when going into reducing capacities in venues. It might be a short-term tragedy right now in terms of how much money we're losing, but it is imperative we are responsible enough to secure the long-term sustainability of our industry by continuing to build a very strong forward book,” she said.

Motlhabane said the CTICC is already overbooked for the first quarter of next year which was considered a good problem to have. Clients, however, were being consulted to see if some events could be moved to ensure all events can be accommodated.

Cape Town and Western Cape Convention Bureau and Best Cities Global Alliance chairperson Corné Koch said various destinations were performing strategies to relaunch their events.

Some countries, such as Scotland and Belgium, are putting millions of pounds and euros respectively into the seekers to restart the economy through business events more close to home.

“We still have to lobby our government. We can only host 50-pack meetings even though business travel is open.

“We are still trying to showcase that we can open and accommodate bigger sizes at meetings,” Koch said.

Cape Argus