New Somerset Hospital triple murder accused matter postponed to August

This article first appeared in the 1 July 2022 edition of the Cape Argus newspaper. Cape Town - The man accused of killing three people at the New Somerset Hospital in Green Point made his second appearance at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Thursday where the matter was postponed for further investigation.

Story continues below Advertisement

Jean-Paul Malgas, 39, has been charged with three counts of murder, one count of illegal possession of a firearm and one count of possession of ammunition. Malgas abandoned his bail application at his first appearance. Malgas was not physically present during proceedings and appeared via audio-visual receiver (AVR) from Pollsmoor Prison. The former police officer’s family, however, were present and spoke to him briefly during proceedings. His mother, tried to console her son, who according to defence attorney Shagan Balram, suffered from “severe depression”. As part of a wellness check, she asked him how he was doing, to which he responded, “I’m better now”.

Malgas confirmed to the court that he has been taking his psychiatric medication regularly and that he was stable. Balram then requested that his client be present in court at his next appearance in order to consult. State prosecutor, Advocate Adenaan Gelderbloem advised the court that DNA reports, prima residue report, two post-mortem reports, witness statements, ballistic reports and the identity parade were still outstanding. The matter was postponed to August 12 for further investigation.

Story continues below Advertisement

Malgas was arrested after he managed to disarm on duty police officer Donay Phillips, and then opening fire inside the hospital on May 7. Three people including, Phillips, Geret Carolus and a homeless man were killed as a result of the shooting. Malgas was a patient at the hospital and had been admitted after he was shot in the hand by police and was escorted to hospital from Hopefield. He had apparently been depressed at the time of his arrest due to his departure from the police service. Balram said now that his client was in a better frame of mind they are awaiting further information from the State in order to determine his options. Balram also said the matter is likely to be moved to the high court, given that he is charged with triple murder.