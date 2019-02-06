Aziz Hartley, Dr Elais Parker and Mehboob Bawa at the Media launch and announcement of new sponsor of the Cape Town Big Walk at the Academia Library Lansdown. Photographer: Ayanda Ndamane/ African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The Wholesome Bread Cape Town Big Walk presented by Double “O” is back for the 19th year. It will take place on April 7. The Big Walk invites the supporting community to register. The event will begin outside Cape Town Stadium and end at the Cape Town Track.

Free cool drinks, exciting prizes such as an overseas trip for two, tablets and bicycles, and fun and games will again be on offer.

The media launch for this year’s Big Walk was held last night at the Academia Auditorium, attended by sponsors and beneficiaries.

The theme of the Big Walk will be “Building Brighter Futures” which will be aligned to the objectives of the Al-Ikhlaas Academia Library, which aims to create a literate community and educate through literacy.

The public is encouraged to arrive at the Big Walk in bright clothing to start a “Building Brighter Futures Revolution!”

Dr Elias Parker, the convener of the Big Walk, said: “We wear a badge in honour of all the businesses and individuals who have seen the importance of supporting this initiative.

It is clearly an act of selflessness that they have dug deep to support reading in our drive to prioritise the dissemination of knowledge through literature.

“The wonderful bonus is the fact that other public benefit organisations have reaped the advantage of continued support as a consequence of this event.

“And this time around, PinkDrive, an organisation dedicated to assisting the poor to have free mammograms to detect breast cancer, will be one of the beneficiaries,” Parker added.

Wholesome Bread chief executive Ahmed Salie said: “We will reap the rewards of this investment drive, when the lot of our community improves as a community that strives to acquire knowledge.”

PinkDrive chief executive Noelene Kotschan was overwhelmed by the offer from the Big Walk organisers to support her initiative: “We have no support from the government at all and we do this because we know that early detection saves countless lives.

“Our support is mainly in areas where expensive equipment is either in a bad state of repair or non-existent.”

