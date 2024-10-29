New trading facility aims to boost informal economy

Cape Town’s Economic Growth Directorate is investing in a state-of-the-art trading facility in Wallacedene, featuring 26 container shops and modern amenities. The development aims to boost informal trade and create jobs in the Kraaifontein area.

James Vos, mayco member for economic growth, said the development will open up numerous job opportunities in the broader community and fulfil its mandate of creating accessible facilities for traders. “These ventures all speak to the City’s commitment to supporting Cape Town’s informal economy, which is a key contributor to economic growth, providing goods and services to communities, and most importantly, in sustaining livelihoods for people and their families,” Vos said. The Wallacedene Gateway Market, at the corner of Botfontein and Boesak Roads, is one of many informal trading areas being revitalised, with other projects in progress in Pelican Park and Simon’s Town.

“The reduced tariffs mean more money for traders to buy stock or otherwise support their growth plans, ultimately resulting in more money circulating in the communities they serve,” Vos said. The upgrades are part of a raft of support measures for the City’s informal traders, following the Council's decision in June to reduce informal trading tariffs by 30% for the 2024/25 financial year. Paul Bester, who has a wealth of experience in informal trading and spatial development and is a former member of the South African Informal Traders Alliance, said there are numerous locations where spatial planning is not embraced.

“Although it means a lot for the communities, many communities are still very much against these developments because they feel it attracts foreign nationals,” he said. There will also be upcoming developments and upgrades planned for Bo-kaap, Masiphumelele, Khayelitsha, Kuils River, and Gatesville. Bester said he hopes locals will benefit from this.

“When these developments happen, I would want the City to be very sure that the local people benefit.” Shaneal Nathan, founder of the Kraaifontein Community Development Forum, said they welcome the development, saying it will be beneficial to everyone. However, Nathan said other areas within Kraaifontein should also be prioritised.

“We are really excited for Wallacedene but we would really love the City of Cape Town to say let's take this initiative and roll it out in different areas,” he said. Besides the infrastructure projects, the business hub, which is part of the City’s Department of Enterprise and Investment, provides ongoing skills development programmes to traders. This includes a variety of business educational workshops including, amongst others, workshops on budgeting fundamentals, an Introduction to marketing and sales, supervisory skills and managing teams, and business improvement.

Rob Bisset, Tygerberg Sub District Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson, said it is a fantastic idea, but there should be more. “I think it’s a very good idea. They can take a lot of traders off the streets, and it’s something that is needed within the community and I think it’s something that can be open to the whole of the Western Cape,” he said. [email protected]