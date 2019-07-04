File picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency.

Cape Town - UCT has concluded its nomination process of electing a new chancellor and the name will be announced soon. UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola said it had received nominations, although the process was still under way and the university would issue an update on the candidate nominations and the constitution of the electoral college at a later stage.

The closing date for nominations was June 7.

Moholola said the university was in the process of constituting an electoral college, which would be responsible for the “very important” task of electing a chancellor.

Chairperson of the UCT council, Sipho Pityana, said it noted the developments on the process to appoint a new chancellor.

“The university community will be informed about the candidate nominations and the constitution of the electoral college.

“The task of the latter will be to exercise the task of electing the chancellor,” Pityana said.

He said the council was strongly of the view that the role of chancellor was one which required an individual of unquestionable personal integrity and ethical standing, and who would represent the values of UCT.

The electoral college comprises the president of convocation, 21 members elected by UCT graduates, and holders of diplomas and certificates, six members elected by the academic staff, six members elected by the professional, administrative support and service staff, and six students elected by the students’ representative council.

Moholola said notices were sent to the relevant groups calling for nominations, “and this is in the process of being concluded”.

This comes after the university's announcement that Graça Machel’s 10-year term as chancellor was nearing its end.

Moholola said Machel’s term would end this year: “An announcement will be made before her term ends.”

However, the public had already touted two political party leaders, EFF leader Julius Malema and Western Cape’s former premier Helen Zille, for Machel’s position.

[email protected]