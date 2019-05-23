Alan Winde is sworn in as the new Western Cape Premier by Judge John Hlophe at the legislature offices on Wale Street. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)

His opponent, Cameron Dugmore of the ANC, garnered 10 votes while six votes were declared spoilt by the election’s presiding officer, Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe.

Speaking immediately after his election, Winde said: “I hope to work in a constructive manner with the opposition in the Western Cape, to ensure we do justice to our role as members of the provincial legislature representing the people of the province.”

The election came after the swearing in of 41 members of the provincial legislature (MPLs), which had been the new assembly’s first order of business on a morning that was marked by a jocular camaraderie among most of the members on both benches.

The friendly mood seemed to take its cue from Winde and Dugmore, who before the ceremonies had spent some time together in the chamber on an impromptu meet and greet with some of the new members.

One of the exceptions to the good mood in the chamber was the sole representative of the Freedom Front Plus, former premier Peter Marais. He raised an objection to the proceedings being conducted in English instead of Afrikaans. His protest was dismissed by the new Speaker, Masizole Mnqasela of the DA. On his election, Mnqasela provided some light-hearted drama in the chamber by relaying an aspect of the British parliamentary tradition in which a new Speaker has to be physically dragged to his chair.

The new Speaker said the tradition had its roots in the days when the Speaker of the House was tasked with communicating Parliament’s wishes to the monarch. Historically, if the monarch disagreed, the Speaker would find himself imprisoned or beheaded.

During the ceremony, spouses, family members, key party functionaries and other dignitaries watched the goings-on in the chamber from the visitors’ gallery.

During the nomination of the premier, Craig Kesson, the husband of newly appointed DA Western Cape chief whip, Mireille Wenger, was spotted by Judge Hlophe carrying their baby son in the visitors’ gallery. The judge jokingly called out the baby’s name and asked if he was also seeking nomination to the premier’s position.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Alan Winde was on officially elected the premier of the Western Cape by 24 votes, he said he wants to work in a constructive manner with opposition. Video: Courtney Africa/African News Agency

[email protected]