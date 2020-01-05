New Western Cape police commissioner Yolisa Matakata in for a tough task









Western Cape police commissioner, Yolisa Matakata. PHOTO: Jonisayi Maromo/ANA Cape Town - Most anti-crime activists say they expect newly appointed Western Cape police commissioner Yolisa Matakata, who had her first full day on the job on Thursday, to bring strategic leadership and stability to the police service in the province. She will come up against a murder rate in the province which is the highest in South Africa, along with drug trafficking and gang violence. Premier Alan Winde said Matakata would need to create unity in the police and address in-fighting, factionalism and political interference, which have stood in the way of police service delivery in the past. “It is also important that Matakata address the severe police under- resourcing which has plagued the Western Cape in recent years and severely impacted citizens and communities,” Winde said. He said he was looking forward to working with Matakata on the implementation of their Safety Plan, which aims to increase the numbers of law enforcement officers in communities where crime is highest and introduce violence prevention strategies.

Matakata, a 34-year police veteran, was announced as the province’s new permanent head of the SAPS, succeeding Khombinkosi Jula, who took over the SAPS’ reins in KwaZulu-Natal.

Brett Herron, GOOD party secretary-general, said Matakata has a massive task ahead of her as the province is ravaged by violent crime.

“Policing alone will never solve most of this criminal activity. We need an integrated approach which includes social services, the built environment and spatial justice. Nevertheless, a much more robust, strategic and effective police service is needed,” Herron said.

He said the deployment of the military to patrol Cape Flats communities was not a sustainable solution to the gang violence.

“The annual police statistics identify the same 10 police precincts as being the province’s murder hot spots. The new commissioner cannot ignore these statistics and needs to plan police resourcing and a crime-prevention plan specifically for these neighbourhoods.

“Among her first priorities must be to look at crime patterns, what crime is prevalent where, and devise a policing plan for those communities,” he said.

Delft Community Policing Forum chairperson Charles George said to have a crime-free 2020, Matakata and the police management should ensure that all stakeholders are present at meetings.

“We have too much planning where the community has not been properly consulted, and that’s why we are experiencing so much push-back,” said George.

Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie said the new police commissioner must also ensure that problematic areas are equipped with a police station and enough police officers to create a safe environment for citizens.

