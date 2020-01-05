She will come up against a murder rate in the province which is the highest in South Africa, along with drug trafficking and gang violence.
Premier Alan Winde said Matakata would need to create unity in the police and address in-fighting, factionalism and political interference, which have stood in the way of police service delivery in the past.
“It is also important that Matakata address the severe police under- resourcing which has plagued the Western Cape in recent years and severely impacted citizens and communities,” Winde said.
He said he was looking forward to working with Matakata on the implementation of their Safety Plan, which aims to increase the numbers of law enforcement officers in communities where crime is highest and introduce violence prevention strategies.