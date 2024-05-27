New wind turbines at V&A Waterfront, a German firm’s pilot project

Cape Town - Four small wind turbines have been erected at the V&A Waterfront as part of a pilot project to establish a German company's power solutions in the country. The inauguration of the LS Double Helix turbines took place last week at the V&A Waterfront, along with LuvSide GmbH, a German manufacturer. The turbines are expected to offer an energy yield of several thousand kWh per year, depending on the wind power.

The turbines were installed as part of a pilot project of the Renewable Energy Solutions Programme of the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action’s German Energy Solutions Initiative. Tanja Werheit, the German consul-general of Cape Town, praised the aesthetic appeal of the turbines, saying: “The turbines look like a piece of art or sculpture and therefore it fits very, very well into the Waterfront." Rodney Love, CEO of Energy South Africa, said: “We are convinced that South Africa is ready for growth in the alternative energy sector in the form of small wind turbines.”

Petro Myburgh, head of sustainability at the V&A Waterfront, shared insights on the installation process and plans. “In the past few months, our operational team oversaw the installation of four 1kW wind turbines in the Silo District, and a 3kW unit’s installation near the Breakwater Parking is nearing completion. “These small-scale vertical wind turbines are not only aesthetically pleasing, but their ability to capture wind from any direction and compact size offers the opportunity to string multiple units, like street lights, making them ideal for the urban environment.

“The units will run for a year, during which time we will test feasibility to ascertain if there is potential to scale up this technology and possibly incorporate it into our larger sustainability strategy," Myburgh said. LuvSide GmbH plans to expand its operations in South Africa, including local production of some system components to enhance efficiency and competitiveness. The company's small wind turbines are expected to become a crucial part of the renewable energy landscape in South Africa.