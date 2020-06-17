Cape Town - The Newlands and Bradwell Springs have been reopened, but users of the facilities are asked to adhere to the health and safety protocols in effect, the City said.

In a statement, the City said its Water and Sanitation Department received clearance to open the City-managed spring water collection points, which will operate daily from 5am to 9pm.

“The public must adhere to the following rules at all times when visiting the sites: collections are limited to a maximum of 25 litres at a time to prevent backlogs from forming; no entry to the site without a mask; keep a physical distance of 1.5 metres from others at all times; sanitise your hands upon entering the site; open and closed taps with the back of your hands; and ensure your container does not touch the tap.

“Eight taps will be open at the Newlands spring site to allow for physical distancing during water collection; additional security will be provided to manage the physical distancing, parking arrangements, and other Covid-19 regulations; hand sanitiser will be provided at the entrance to the facility; security will be monitoring and ensuring that containers do not touch the bottom part of the tap. City staff will monitor the site and act on municipal transgressions as they arise.”

The City also reiterated that the water is not treated and to be used at one’s own risk. “Recognising that these sites are very important to many residents, a special effort was made to open the spring water collection points as soon as we could,” said Mayco member for Water and Waste Xanthea Limberg.