Newlands and surrounds advised by City of critical electricity work in June

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s electricity generation and distribution department has advised residents in parts of Newlands and surrounds of upcoming critical electricity upgrades to Newlands Main sub-station. The remaining planned upgrade work will be carried out on Saturday, June 1, Tuesday, June 4 and Thursday, June 13. The City apologised for any inconvenience caused.

“It is important to note that the outage duration is an estimation and restoration could be delayed due to the complex nature of the infrastructure work. “Our teams will work as quickly as possible to complete all upgrades within the communicated times,” the City said. In the event that power is not restored within the communicated time frames, residents are advised to check the City’s official communication channels, including the City’s social media channels, or contact the call centre before logging a service request in relation to the planned upgrade work.

To view the area outage maps, visit: Saturday, June 1 from midnight to 2am –

Tuesday, June 4 from 6am to 8pm –

Thursday, June 13 from 6am to 8pm – The interruptions will only affect the highlighted area on the maps. The City added that the electricity supply could be restored at any time and customers must treat all electrical installations as live for the full duration of the interruption.