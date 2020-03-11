Newly opened Kraaifontein library vandalised, burgled
Terrence Crowster, who recently relaunched the library in Scottsdene, Kraaifontein said: “Burglars known to the community broke into the library, and stole equipment and resources worth R8000. We have opened a case at the police station.
“The children are so disappointed It was written all over their faces; they are angry at yet another break-in in what is supposed to be a safe space for them. I now have no choice but to pay for some of the items and safe-guarding out of my own pocket. If I don’t, what will become of the library?”
The library is home to more than three of the community’s youth-engagement programmes and is hosting discussions for men and the youth.
“As a way to move forward, I will be hosting the ‘I Dare You’ talk centred on the country’s on-going gender-based-violence and child murders. But we will also discuss issues that men and young boys face,” Crowster said.
“We are also hosting a community soccer tournament to boost the morale of the young men in the community, and I’m focusing my energy on making the up-coming events successful.”
The library now needs couches, chairs, and books and funds to pay for security and volunteers. Go to their Facebook page: Restoration Youth Development Programme for more.
Cape Argus