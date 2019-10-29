The GNH measures the happiness level of South Africans.
Since October 21 when Herman Mashaba announced his resigning as mayor of Johannesburg, followed by that of DA leader Mmusi Maimane, and DA federal chairperson Athol Trollip on October 23, the Happiness Index showed a surprising increase above the average levels of happiness.
Greyling, a researcher in well-being economics and development economics, has published in the top ranked journals in this field of study.
The Happiness Index, constructed based on sentiment analysis of posts on Twitter, and measured on a scale from 1 to 10, showed higher happiness levels of up to 6.66.