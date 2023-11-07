News of September floods being declared a national disaster welcomed

Cape Town - Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell has welcomed the news that the September floods in the province have been declared a national disaster. The National Disaster Management Centre in its latest circular declared the floods as a national disaster for the Western Cape and Eastern Cape provinces.

Unprecedented rainfalls were recorded, with the Overberg region receiving 142.6mm at the Overberg new weather station for the period September 24 to 26. Stellenbosch measured 194.2mm over the same period, and Molteno in Cape Town recorded 141.8mm, according to data supplied by the South African Weather Service. Bredell said: “We are pleased with this declaration, as it now enables all three spheres of government to work together to fund and repair the damage left in the wake of the unprecedented rains experienced over the Heritage Day long weekend in September.”

Bredell said the disaster classification makes it possible for the provincial government to approach the National Disaster Management Centre for relief funds to support the work needed to recover and repair damage suffered by public infrastructure such as buildings, roads, bridges, and water networks. The damage assessments for the September floods are calculated at R441 million for provincial infrastructure and a further R154m for municipal damages. “We will now request the National Disaster Management Centre to approach National Treasury with these numbers. There is no certainty on how much or when we will receive any support from the national government.

“The provincial government will re-prioritise existing budgets and continue with our own recovery efforts as best we can,” Bredell said. According to the latest figures from the provincial Department of Infrastructure, only 22 roads remain closed as repairs are prioritised for roads that connect communities and roads that are vital for economic activity. In the aftermath of the floods, both the N1 and N2 were closed, as well as more than 150 other roads.