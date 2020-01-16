Nicole Mirkin is the founder of Fight Back SA, an NGO that focuses on empowering young women and children living in high-risk and crime-ridden areas by providing free self-defence classes at which they teach women and children to disarm and immobilise an attacker.
The organisation primarily targets high schools and domestic abuse centres on the Cape Flats and has also partnered with numerous other NPOs to reach more women and children.
“We have no alternative in South Africa. We have a society with an entrenched rape culture, with no government resources to ensure women and children are safe,” Mirkin said.
Mirkin said the idea behind their workshops is to provide combat style self-defence skills, based on principles of Krav Maga, as instructed by qualified professionals from True Krav in Cape Town.