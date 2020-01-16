NGO hopes to empower SA women, children through self-defence









A local NGO hopes to turn the tide of ­gender-based violence by offering self-defence classes to women and children who are most vulnerable. Picture: Supplied Cape Town - A local NGO hopes to turn the tide of ­gender-based violence by offering self-defence classes to women and children who are most vulnerable. Nicole Mirkin is the founder of Fight Back SA, an NGO that focuses on empowering young women and children living in high-risk and crime-ridden areas by providing free self-defence classes at which they teach women and children to disarm and immobilise an attacker. The organisation primarily targets high schools and domestic abuse centres on the Cape Flats and has also partnered with numerous other NPOs to reach more women and children. “We have no alternative in South Africa. We have a society with an entrenched rape culture, with no government resources to ensure women and children are safe,” Mirkin said. Mirkin said the idea behind their workshops is to provide combat style self-defence skills, based on principles of Krav Maga, as instructed by qualified professionals from True Krav in Cape Town.

“Our team works tirelessly each day to ensure young women are able to take their safety into their own hands. We believe that by teaching a woman how to stop an attack from progressing, we can stop another murder, rape, and physical assault from taking place. We are not waiting for the police or the government to step up. We are taking action right now, to change the statistics right now,” she said.

She said the organisations next step was to target women living in rural areas between Swellendam and Caledon “where in most cases women and children have limited access to a police station”.

“We believe that by empowering women through self-defence skills, we can lower gender-based violence statistics in the country,” she said.

