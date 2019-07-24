Activist groups are calling for more support for shelters catering to abused women. African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The Western Cape Women’s Shelter Movement (WCWSM), the National Shelter Movement of South Africa (NSM) and other NGOs protested outside Parliament calling for the Department of Social Development (DSD) and Treasury to prioritise funding to improve conditions at shelters for abused women. The NGOs stood firm in the rain, waiting for national DSD minister Lindiwe Zulu to emerge from the Cabinet’s budget allocation debate and sign a memorandum appealing to government to implement the recommendations set out in the Commission for Gender Equality’s Investigative Report on the State of Shelters in South Africa.

“Out of that report, recommendations came through saying shelters nationally are underfunded and that we [women’s shelters] provide essential services to survivors of gender-based violence,” said Bernadine Bacher, chairperson of WCWSM and director at the Saartjie Baartman Centre.

“We’re looking for standardised funding across all provinces for all shelters, and standardised complements of staff.”

Joy Lange, an executive at NSM, said some of these shelters even took in women with substance abuse issues, but they did not have the resources or capacity to take many.

“At the Saartjie Baartman Centre, there are around 10 beds dedicated to women with drug problems, but the substance abuse problem must only be on the surface for us to be able to assist,” she said.

When Zulu addressed the women and men outside Parliament, she promised that the department would prioritise their issues.

“We’ll do our best to follow on the suggestions you are making and I do understand that with the resources we have, we have to try to divide equally and give the support needed,” she said.

“We’re almost in August, which for me is the most painful month, because while we are celebrating, the biggest challenge is what is happening to the most vulnerable of our women.”

Zulu promised a more integrated approach with the different government departments.

“I’ll use a more connected approach because social development is about ensuring that each person sees value in themselves, because when they see value in themselves, they see value in their families, then they see value in their communities and the country, and that’s what I’ll be working towards,” Zulu said.

Bacher thanked the minister on behalf of WCWSM and all the organisations which attended the peaceful protest.

