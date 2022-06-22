Night shifts introduced at the Port of Cape Town to boost efficiency, capacity

Cape Town - Night shifts have been introduced at the Port of Cape Town in an effort to increase operational efficiencies and help ease peak daytime bottlenecks. The innovation was revealed by port manager Rajesh Dana during a recent Port Performance Road Show discussion where several measures aimed at improving overall performance were discussed.

Dana said the increased night-time use would flatten the peaks the port had in cargo volumes. He said the port had embraced the Transnet National Ports Authority’s (TNPA) new operating model. The Cape Town Container Terminal will no longer close on public holidays, except for Workers’ Day, which is expected to increase the port’s capacity. Applauding the change, Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Jacques Moolman said the port played a vital role in the Western Cape’s economic performance as a conduit for imports and exports.

“Port users are hoping ongoing efforts will improve the port’s performance to the point where Cape Town regains its global reputation as both a maritime centre of excellence and a famed sailing stopover, the Tavern of the Seas.” Moolman said the port played a vital role supporting the marine manufacturing sector, which is thriving. “Many South African-built vessels, both commercial and luxury recreational yachts, are exported from the port and are therefore affected by costly delays.”

He said alleviating port congestion and improving efficiency had a beneficial impact on the sector and all the others relying on TNPA services. Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC Mireille Wenger said she was pleased to hear about the interventions that had taken place at the port over the last six months. Wenger said these included the installation of the hydraulic shore tensioning system in April. The system was installed in one berth at the Cape Town Container Terminal to reduce delays caused by ship movements with wave surges.

The other interventions were the activation of one additional berth and the reintroduction of operator incentives which have already resulted in improved performance. [email protected] Cape Argus