Nikita Lewis memorialised in serenity hub for survivors of gender-based violence

Cape Town - The family of Nikita Lewis, who was murdered by an abusive former partner, said they were honoured that the Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women and Children (SBCWC) and the Kolisi Foundation decided to name its Serenity Hub after her, ensuring Lewis’s name will always be remembered. Lewis, 24, had sought assistance at the SBCWC – considered a one-stop centre for women and children survivors of abuse – in 2015, but was murdered a month later on October 9, less than 300m from the centre while on her way to a shop.

She was stabbed 34 times. With partners and donors, the Kolisi Foundation, TFG Group, Breadline Africa, ORT-SA, Naked Difference, Jo Tilley & Friends, Sapro, Suzanne Ackerman and EXACT, among others, The Nikita Lewis Serenity Hub was unveiled at the centre in Klipfontein Road, Manenberg, on Tuesday. Lewis’s mother, Bonita, said a poem read at her funeral, Remember My Name, made her think of the moment, with the hub in a way cementing her name.

VICTIM: Nikita Lewis, 24 She was joined by Nikita’s 12-year-old son for the ribbon-cutting, with SBCWC director Bernadine Bachar. “We will never forget her and the price she and her family paid trying to escape abuse. It is important to us that this hub is named after her and that we remember her.” Bachar said the hub was a tranquil space for survivors to receive therapy, read a book, and generally be able to escape the hubbub of the larger centre.

Kolisi Foundation representative Lauren Budde said the collective vision of the hub was a testament to collaboration, with R350 000 raised. This year, the centre is commemorating 25 years of existence, assisting 260 000 survivors of gender-based violence and their families. It is one of the largest shelters for women and children, offering services for the family. Survivors are educated and economically empowered to prevent them going back to their perpetrators.