Nine women arrested, fined en route to staging a protest at police station

Cape Town - At least nine women were arrested and fined for violating regulations prohibiting mass gatherings, while staging a protest from Makhaza to Harare police station in Khayelitsha on Wednesday to demand justice for their friend, who they said had been killed. A group of women carrying placards said that while on their way to the police station they were met by hostile police and soldiers. They were marching to the police station to voice their dissatisfaction with the investigation into the apparent killing of their friend, and claimed the alleged perpetrators were “walking the streets”. Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said: “Harare police acted after a group of women marched to the police station this morning (Wednesday); nine of them, aged between 17 and 30, were arrested and fined for contravening regulations that prohibit them from convening a gathering.” Lucia Tshona, 29, was allegedly burnt to death in her shack last Friday, allegedly by her former boyfriend.

However, Nonkosi Zulu, a neighbour, said residents alleged Tshona was killed before being set alight.

“Upon trying to extinguish the fire we found a bottle of paraffin which seemed to have been used to set alight lhe shack, and in front of the shack were the former boyfriend and his friend,” she said.

Tshona’s distraught family declined to comment. However, her friends said money was withdrawn from her account immediately after her death.

Zulu alleged Tshona’s boyfriend had been abusive towards her, adding residents would not rest until justice was served. “The boyfriend and his family were taken in by police on the day of the incident; however, they are now roaming the streets as if nothing happened,” she said.

However, Rwexana said an inquest docket had been opened and the cause of the fire had yet to be determined.

“The man was arrested at the scene for allegedly being in possession of drugs, and appeared in court, where he was released,” she said.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stop at 08600 1011, their nearest police station, or sms Crimeline at 32211.

[email protected]