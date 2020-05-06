Nineteen ablution facilities reopened in Cape Town amid lockdown

Cape Town - Vulnerable persons without homes continue to occupy city streets and will now be able to follow hygiene standards after 19 ablution facilities were re-opened on Monday. The Street People’s Forum, overseeing a range of NGOs assisting those living on the streets, made numerous appeals to the City of Cape Town to open the most necessary ablution facilities during the lockdown to ensure they were following the necessary hygiene standards. U-turn NGO strategic partnership development manager Rowen Ravera said: “It is enormously difficult for someone living on the streets to practise good hygiene without access to running water and ablution facilities.” The City’s Recreation and Parks Department said it had decided on a list of ablution facilities to be re-opened. “After careful consideration, it was decided that 13 public toilets in Area North, one public toilet in Area Central and five public toilets in Area South are to be opened.”

The City’s Mayco member for Community Services and Health, Zahid Badroodien, said: “These facilities need to be made available to wash one’s hands and maintain good personal hygiene.

“Just over half of the facilities were opened based on where the needs were identified by the NGOs.”

Vulnerable persons without homes continue to occupy city streets and will now be able to follow hygiene standards after 19 ablution facilities were re-opened. Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

Badroodien said that those living on the streets were being informed about Covid-19, and hygiene, at the Strandfontein and Culemborg sites.

It was hoped that those who return to living on the streets would share and use that information to educate others, added Badroodien.

About 2000 are able to access homeless shelters, and more than 4000 people still live on the streets.

“The decision was taken within the parameters and strict guidelines of national Covid-19 regulations and in consultation with the Western Cape provincial government.

“Due to the new regulations, homeless people can’t be kept in certain shelters and we are in the process of finding places available for them,” Badroodien said.

U-turn chief operations officer Jon Hopkins added: “Not all homeless people may be aware of the Covid-19 safety measures, but a lot are. People on the streets can wash their hands and drink water in the facilities. They are also less likely to defecate in public and will be conditioned to practise hygiene.”

Lazaus Rogers in Sea Point said: “This allows us to get drinking water to fill up our bottles, which can also be used to wash our hands.”

