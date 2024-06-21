Nkohla murder accused to pursue bail

One of the three suspects charged with the murder of activist Loyiso Nkohla-Mabandla has expressed his desire for bail. In the Athlone Magistrate's Court on Thursday, Mzubanzi Chulayo, standing alongside his co-accused Zukile Tshabile and Mziyanda Mdlungu, made the statement through his lawyer.

The three are facing charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. Senior State advocate, John Ryneveld, informed the court that there is still an outstanding suspect. “The State would like to request a final remand for the outstanding suspect.

“I have also discussed with Accused 3’s (Chulayo) legal representative that he wants to bring a bail application. “We arranged a date amongst ourselves for July 16, a Tuesday,” Ryneveld said. The case was postponed for further investigation and bail application until that date, with Tshabile’s Legal Aid lawyer requesting that it be the final postponement.

Hawks spokesperson, Zinzi Hani, said their investigators were tracing Mpumelelo Shumane, also known as Mancane, who lives at Ramaphosa informal settlement. Hani said Shumane is identified as a person who can assist in the investigation into Nkohla-Mabandla’s murder on April 17, 2023, at the Philippi train station. The accused had previously submitted a request for bail together with Mdlungu, but this was retracted.

The court found that Tshabile also has a pending matter in Kraaifontein of aggravated robbery and attempted murder, for which he will appear on November 21 in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court. He has a previous conviction for robbery. In November, Mdlungu was tracked down in Gauteng.

A few days later, the man who was accused of being the mastermind of the murder, Thobani Maxengana of Limise Protection Services (Pty) Ltd, was arrested in Peddie in the Eastern Cape. He died while in custody, while Chulayo was apprehended in Cofimvaba, Eastern Cape. The State said R20 000 was paid to Nkohla-Mabandla’s killers and that there was also a hit on his widow Nyameka Mabandla.

Nkohla-Mabandla was at a meeting when he was gunned down. Two other people including former councillor Thembinkosi Pupa were wounded. Mabandla previously expressed that the family was opposed to the release of the accused on bail.