No action against ‘ride-along’ DA councillor Angus Mckenzie after complaint
The complaint against McKenzie stems from his “ride-along” with the City of Cape Town’s law enforcement officers, and mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith earlier this month in Bonteheuwel - a hot spot for gang violence.
The DA’s metro caucus chairperson Mzuvukile Nikelo said: “We can emphasise that the DA executive in the metro takes discipline of elected public representatives of our party very seriously. Councillors are subjected to numerous oversight structures inside and outside of the City.
“Complaints received through the proper processes are investigated and diligently acted on.”
Nikelo said the most telling aspect of the ANC attack on councillor McKenzie shows their lack of sensitivity for the plight of residents in gang affected areas.
“This is because the ANC itself senses that their track record on crime is appalling and that they are aware of the national police service’s ineffectiveness,” Nikelo said.
ANC caucus chief whip Thandi Manikivana said: “We are disappointed, but not surprised that the Speaker has answered us through the media. We would have expected him to communicate directly with us, but he has once again made it clear through his action that his office has been captured by the conservative wing of the DA. We do not accept the finding on councillor McKenzie”.@Sukainaish
