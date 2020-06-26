No action against ‘ride-along’ DA councillor Angus Mckenzie after complaint

Cape Town - DA Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus Mckenzie has escaped censure from council Speaker Dirk Smit’s office after a complaint from the ANC that he had violated the councillor’s code of conduct.

The complaint against McKenzie stems from his “ride-along” with the City of Cape Town’s law enforcement officers, and mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith earlier this month in Bonteheuwel - a hot spot for gang violence.

The DA’s metro caucus chairperson Mzuvukile Nikelo said: “We can emphasise that the DA executive in the metro takes discipline of elected public representatives of our party very seriously. Councillors are subjected to numerous oversight structures inside and outside of the City.

“Complaints received through the proper processes are investigated and diligently acted on.”

Nikelo said the most telling aspect of the ANC attack on councillor McKenzie shows their lack of sensitivity for the plight of residents in gang affected areas.