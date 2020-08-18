No 'adverse finding' against us, says Maties over chancellor’s appointment

Cape Town - Stellenbosch University (SU) says that the Western Cape High Court did not make any judgment or findings that the university broke the law by trying to keep information of critical public importance secret relating to the appointment of the chancellor Edwin Cameron, as claimed by the DA’s constituency head in Stellenbosch, Leon Schreiber. SU spokesperson Martin Viljoen said the most important of those was an allegation that the court would have confirmed that “the management of Stellenbosch University, led by Rector Wim de Villiers, broke the law by trying to keep information of critical public importance secret.” This comes after a court application followed by a Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) request from Schreiber to make available information about Judge Burton Fourie’s investigation into the allegations that De Villiers irregularly interfered in the case between the university and Gelyke Kanse, regarding its 2016 language policy. Schreiber, also an alumnus of the university, said the high court confirmed that the SU management broke the law by trying to keep information of critical public importance secret. He said the court order, which was handed down by Judge Robert Henney last Thursday, confirmed that SU’s refusal to comply with a request under the PAIA was “unlawful and in violation of the provisions of PAIA".

“The court further ordered the SU to comply with the PAIA request within five days by handing over all records relating to De Villiers’s alleged improper contact with retired Judge Edwin Cameron during the court case about the abolition of Afrikaans as a primary language of teaching, alongside English, to me. The court further ordered that the university must pay the DA’s legal costs for the application,” Schreiber said.

However, Viljoen said there were no convictions or violation of the law. The PAIA legislation does provide for criminal offences (section 90), it was not an offence to refuse a record in good faith, even if it was later found that the reasons for the refusal were unjustified or incorrect.

“It is therefore not correct that the initial decision to refuse the PAIA request had been illegal. There was therefore no question of breaking the law and even less of trying to keep information of critical public importance secret,” he said.

Viljoen said the court order was necessary to set aside the university's initial decision and to give the applicants access to the records.

