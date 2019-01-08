Western Cape police on Tuesday said no arrests have been made yet after two senior citizens were found murdered in their Ottery home on Sunday. Picture: Supplied

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police on Tuesday said no arrests have been made yet after two senior citizens were found murdered in their Ottery home on Sunday. Lieutenant colonel Andre Traut said the case was still under investigation. The couple, Rugaya and Riedwaan Addinall, both 82-years-old were found strangled on Sunday afternoon by their son Kenwyn who went to their home after they did not answer the phone.

The married couple were originally from Blackheath and lived in Ottery for the last 18 months.

Neighbours were left shocked as they said the area was “quiet”.

Neighbours, who wanted to remain anonymous, said they believed someone who knew the couple killed them. They also said it was a robbery and video cameras from neighbouring homes captured footage of the two alleged killers.

“Neighbours saw the men carry away small appliances but never suspected anything,” they said.

Neighbours stand outside the cordoned-off Ottery residence where the elderly couple were found slain. Picture: Supplied

Brent Jacobs has lived the house opposite the house where the murders took place for 23 years.

“This should make us all more aware of what’s happening in our neighbourhood.

“We need to be more vigilant. Our neighbours have cameras and the police will have a look at that,” Jacobs added.

Details surrounding the killings were unknown. Police said anyone with information on the murders can contact their nearest police station, Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crimeline on 32211.

African News Agency (ANA)