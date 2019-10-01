No arrests after UCT student Mcebo Mbatha was murdered at Clifton Beach









Concern, anger and sorrow at UCT as yet another young life lost tragically. Police are yet to make an arrest following the fatal stabbing of Mcebo Mbatha, 19. Picture: Supplied Cape Town - Police are yet to make an arrest following the fatal stabbing of a UCT student at Clifton’s 3rd Beach on Saturday night. Mcebo Mbatha, 19, a first-year humanities student from KwaZulu-Natal was fatally stabbed in the chest after he and three friends were approached by two men who apparently tried to rob them of their cellphones. Mbatha died before he could be taken to hospital One of the friends, also a student, was stabbed in the leg and was discharged from hospital on Sunday. Two other other students managed to escape without physical injury but were severely traumatised. UCT spokesperson Elijah Maholola said all three surviving students experienced severe shock and trauma from the “terrible ordeal” and the university had provided them with counselling support.

Saturday saw thousands of students descending onto the beach after matric farewell events. Ward councillor Nicola Jowell confirmed on her Facebook page that the incident involving Mbatha and his friends took place in the parking lot.

“Two men approached two couples and robbed them of their cellphones. The two men put up a fight and were stabbed by the robbers,” she said.

She said it was a tragic event and one that needed swift action from police as well as preventative measures to ensure that no similar such incident occurred in future.

Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said senior management had met to put in place measures to ensure that there was a significant law enforcement presence on Clifton and other beaches as it appeared that festive season activities had started much earlier this year and the city was also seeing many matric farewell or valedictory parties.

“We are finding annually that the festive season period is starting earlier and earlier and is requiring a larger and larger policing response from the City and it is definitely the case that we will need a more effective response from SAPS on this matter as well,” Smith said.

UCT vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng said there was a great deal of concern, anger and sorrow at the university and they were working with police to determine the facts around the crime.

“I share with everyone at UCT a sense of deep desolation that our students, and South Africans in general, continue to be affected by violent crime and criminality in their daily lives. Crime affects us all. It is a societal epidemic. This is an attack on all of us at UCT, in Cape Town and in South Africa,” she said.

“I have also committed to discuss the matter with the relevant government offices at the highest possible level.”

