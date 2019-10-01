Mcebo Mbatha, 19, a first-year humanities student from KwaZulu-Natal was fatally stabbed in the chest after he and three friends were approached by two men who apparently tried to rob them of their cellphones. Mbatha died before he could be taken to hospital
One of the friends, also a student, was stabbed in the leg and was discharged from hospital on Sunday.
Two other other students managed to escape without physical injury but were severely traumatised.
UCT spokesperson Elijah Maholola said all three surviving students experienced severe shock and trauma from the “terrible ordeal” and the university had provided them with counselling support.