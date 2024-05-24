No arrests made for bread truck murders despite rumours circulating on Facebook and WhatsApp

Cape Town - Police have denied making any arrests in connection with the murder of two bread truck delivery men in Delft last week. This, despite a report circulating on Facebook and WhatsApp crime groups yesterday, claiming that a gunman involved had been arrested.

The shooting, captured by the truck’s dashboard camera, shows three men coming under attack last Thursday while they were sitting inside a Sasko bread truck on the corner of Symphony Way and Temprol Street. The men were doing deliveries around 8am when they were ambushed. A two-minute video of the incident that has gone viral shows the men laughing with each other before they are robbed by armed suspects, with two then killed in a hail of bullets.

Yesterday, a report along with a picture surfaced, alleging that a man named Martin Magunyi had been apprehended by police while on a bus headed for Beaufort West. The report goes on to say that Magunyi is believed to be wanted for several robberies across the province. However, police spokesperson, Malcolm Pojie, dismissed the report, indicating that not even SAPS circulated such reports on their social media pages.

He said that a suspect was indeed arrested in Beaufort West on Wednesday, but was not linked to the double murder in Delft. “Be advised that a 28-year-old Zimbabwean national was arrested in Beaufort West on May 22, 2024, as an undocumented person.

“He will appear in the Beaufort West Magistrate’s Court soon. “However, he is not a suspect in the Delft double murder of a week ago,” Pojie said. Speaking at a parade yesterday where SAPS outlined its security readiness for the upcoming elections, provincial commissioner Thembisile Patekile said they are still investigating.

“We haven’t been able at this stage to say that person is directly linked to that shooting,” he said. “In that investigation, we still have 48 hours to get where he was from, where he was going and what was his business.” Meanwhile, Cornel Vermeulen, general manager of Bakeries at PepsiCo SA, said Sasko was devastated by the murders, and have reached out to the families to provide support.

He said they are awaiting updates on the progress of the investigation and are fully committed to collaborating with police. Anyone with any information about the shooting can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111. [email protected]