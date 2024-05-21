No bail for man said to have lured child porn victims to a chat group

Cape Town - A Mitchells Plain man believed to have lured young girls via social media and allegedly asked them to exchange naked photographs of themselves has been denied bail. Shannon Manuel, 32, who was arrested and charged earlier this year on allegations of child pornography, its distribution and possible grooming, was denied bail by the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court.

The State aims to prove Manuel allegedly lured underage girls to a chat group where nude photographs were exchanged. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Manuel had been given a stern warning as bail judgment was carried out. He said reasons for the bail denial would be released soon.

Siya Monakali of IIitha Labantu, an organisation that advocates for the rights of women and children, said they condemned those who engaged in acts of child pornography. “We appeal to our justice system to impose harsh sentences on these perpetrators,” he said. “In these peculiar times, while technology has made life easier, it has also been used as a tool to lure children into child pornography.

“We must play our part to ensure that children are aware of the dangers that lurk online where perpetrators often pretend to be children to gain access to them.” Linda Jones of the Mitchells Plain Residents Association has been at court watching the case and has attended each hearing. She said they were satisfied that the Directorate of Public Prosecutions had changed the schedule from a schedule five to a schedule six offence, while dealing with the bail application.