No change in City of Cape Town dam levels during past week
Share this article:
Cape Town - Cape Town dam levels remain at 75.5% showing no change from last week, according to Mayco member for water and waste Xanthea Limberg.
At this time last year the metro’s dams stood at 54.7%.
Limberg said: “Daily water consumption in the Metro for the same period decreased to 720 million litres per day, compared to 728 million litres the week before.”
Local Government department spokesperson James-Brent Styan said the levels of dams across the Western Cape had barely changed, moving from 54% last week to 54.1% this week. A year ago the levels were at 36.7%.
Meanwhile, Local Government MEC Anton Bredell said the provincial disaster management centre recently won the coveted gold award at the 2020 annual Western Cape government service excellence awards.
Bredell said: “The centre’s Covid-19 Activation Team won the award in the category Barrier Breakers,
“The disaster management centre operated from March 25, 2020 on a 24/7 basis to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic. The team worked in 12-hour shifts to provide critical support to citizens, municipalities, sector departments and the province as a whole.”
He said the centre had been able to organise the required help through the various clusters it co-ordinates in the province.
Among other achievements, the centre oversaw the successful repatriation of more than 7000 foreigners to their home countries during the first few months of the lockdown.