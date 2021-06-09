No change in City of Cape Town dam levels during past week

Cape Town - Cape Town dam levels remain at 75.5% showing no change from last week, according to Mayco member for water and waste Xanthea Limberg. At this time last year the metro’s dams stood at 54.7%.

Limberg said: “Daily water consumption in the Metro for the same period decreased to 720 million litres per day, compared to 728 million litres the week before.” Local Government department spokesperson James-Brent Styan said the levels of dams across the Western Cape had barely changed, moving from 54% last week to 54.1% this week. A year ago the levels were at 36.7%. Meanwhile, Local Government MEC Anton Bredell said the provincial disaster management centre recently won the coveted gold award at the 2020 annual Western Cape government service excellence awards.

Bredell said: “The centre’s Covid-19 Activation Team won the award in the category Barrier Breakers, “The disaster management centre operated from March 25, 2020 on a 24/7 basis to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic. The team worked in 12-hour shifts to provide critical support to citizens, municipalities, sector departments and the province as a whole.” He said the centre had been able to organise the required help through the various clusters it co-ordinates in the province.