Theewaterskloof dam is the biggest dam in the Western Cape. Picture: Henk Kruger African News Agency (ANA)(ANATOPIX)
No change in City of Cape Town dam levels during past week

By Mwangi Githahu Time of article published 1h ago

Cape Town - Cape Town dam levels remain at 75.5% showing no change from last week, according to Mayco member for water and waste Xanthea Limberg.

At this time last year the metro’s dams stood at 54.7%.

Limberg said: “Daily water consumption in the Metro for the same period decreased to 720 million litres per day, compared to 728 million litres the week before.”

Local Government department spokesperson James-Brent Styan said the levels of dams across the Western Cape had barely changed, moving from 54% last week to 54.1% this week. A year ago the levels were at 36.7%.

Meanwhile, Local Government MEC Anton Bredell said the provincial disaster management centre recently won the coveted gold award at the 2020 annual Western Cape government service excellence awards.

Bredell said: “The centre’s Covid-19 Activation Team won the award in the category Barrier Breakers,

“The disaster management centre operated from March 25, 2020 on a 24/7 basis to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic. The team worked in 12-hour shifts to provide critical support to citizens, municipalities, sector departments and the province as a whole.”

He said the centre had been able to organise the required help through the various clusters it co-ordinates in the province.

Among other achievements, the centre oversaw the successful repatriation of more than 7000 foreigners to their home countries during the first few months of the lockdown.

Cape Argus

