No clean bill of health for Western Cape's hospitals, says SAHRC chairperson









Western Cape health-care facilities are not coping with population demands while a lack of infrastructure is impeding access to health care, said SAHRC chairperson. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - Western Cape health-care facilities are not coping with population demands while a lack of infrastructure is impeding access to health care, according to SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) chairperson Bongani Majola. “Some of the health-care facilities had far more beds than they were built and accredited for. “The lack of adequate space causes overcrowding, raises safety concerns for patients and staff and poses a risk of infection,” said Majola, who was on a fact-finding mission in the province. He visited some city health facilities last week, spending four days at Groote Schuur, Tygerberg Hospital, the Red Cross Children’s War Memorial Hospital, Hangberg Day Hospital, Khayelitsha Hospital and Kraaifontein Day Hospital. The visits were part of the SAHRC’s efforts to get acquainted with the state of healthcare facilities in the province.

Majola said hospital planning was not keeping up with population growth and the burden caused by the ever-changing demands of diseases.

SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) chairperson Bongani Majola.

Public health-care facilities were short-staffed and health-care workers were overworked, he said.

“The shortage of adequately skilled health-care workers, such as specialist nurses, was another challenge caused by the inability of the public health sector to attract skilled and highly skilled workers. This is not the case only in the Western Cape, but is a challenge in all provinces.”

He said the problem was exacerbated by healthcare professionals opting to work in the private sector which offered better wages and working conditions.

“Long working hours and overcrowding also incentivise them away from the public health sector in most provinces in this country.”

Majola said that during his site visits, he found that most of the facilities had long waiting periods, even in the trauma units. One of the main concerns he raised was that the province lagged in providing adequate services to mental healthcare patients under 72-hour observation.

This he said, was also due to inadequate infrastructure and staffing.

“Because of the lack of beds and spaces, hospitals are forced to keep mental health patients in medical or general wards while they are under observation or being treated for medical reasons unrelated to the mental issue. This is a safety risk for both the mental patient, other patients and staff ” he said.

Majola would return to assess facilities in rural and farm areas. After the visits, a meeting would be held with Premier Alan Winde and Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo.

The SAHRC’s provincial office would then monitor implementation of recommendations.

[email protected]