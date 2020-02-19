“Some of the health-care facilities had far more beds than they were built and accredited for.
“The lack of adequate space causes overcrowding, raises safety concerns for patients and staff and poses a risk of infection,” said Majola, who was on a fact-finding mission in the province.
He visited some city health facilities last week, spending four days at Groote Schuur, Tygerberg Hospital, the Red Cross Children’s War Memorial Hospital, Hangberg Day Hospital, Khayelitsha Hospital and Kraaifontein Day Hospital.
The visits were part of the SAHRC’s efforts to get acquainted with the state of healthcare facilities in the province.