No deaths reported but 200 left displaced after fire in Khayelitsha

Cape Town - Two hundred people were left homeless after about 65 structures were destroyed when a fire tore through the SST informal settlement in Khayelitsha early on Saturday. Ward councillor Thando Pimpis said it is believed that the the fire was started by a drug addict.

Story continues below Advertisement

“It is believed that one of the nyaope boys caused the fire. While on the scene around 4am to 5am, the young man showed up and the community were livid, chasing him to no success,” Pimpi said. This incident follows a number of blazes that occurred near the end of last year and the beginning of this year. Gift of the Givers spokesperson Ali Sablay said: “This is the sixth fire we have been summoned to in seven days. The first fire occurred on December 30 in Dunoon, followed by the December 31 fire in Masiphumelele, January 1 in Phola Park, January 2 in Nomzamo Street in Strand, January 4 again in Phola Park, and now here in Town 2 (Khayelitsha).

“In the next few weeks, before schools reopen, we will go back again to issue new school uniforms and stationery to all the kids affected, as that has been the main concern in all the fire incidents. He said Gift of the Givers would offer free counselling sessions for all the victims. [email protected]

Story continues below Advertisement