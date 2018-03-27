A man tries to avoid the spread of a fire by cutting electric cables when a fire burnt down more than 700 shacks in Imizamo Yethu, near Hout Bay. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - A recent study conducted by Stellenbosch University revealed that even though many households in informal settlements have access to electricity, the number of fires in these areas has not decreased.

“Despite near universal access to electricity in informal settlements, dwelling fires remain a frequent occurrence because many households continue to utilise non-electric energy sources, as well as increasing reports of fires caused by faulty or informal electric connections,” said Alberto Francioli, a member of the Research Alliance for Disaster and Risk Reduction at Stellenbosch.

As part of his study, Francioli set out to identify the energy sources being used by low-income households in Lwandle, Nomzamo and Asanda Village, in Somerset West and Strand.

In particular, he wanted to investigate whether residents continue to frequently employ dangerous non-electric energy sources such as candles, paraffin and even firewood, despite the access to electricity.

Francioli said the aim was to determine the factors influencing these choices, the implications these energy choices have for fire risk as well as the measures households employ to mitigate the risk of fire.

Francioli pointed out that approximately 67.2% of households make use of energy stacking, alternating between electricity and paraffin to meet their daily energy needs.

“A potential consequence of this approach is that the majority of households face the risk of a dwelling fire caused by non-electric energy sources,” he said.

“It has often been prescribed that key to curbing dwelling fires among low-income residential areas is to increase people's access to electricity.”

However, Francioli’s research also found that dwelling fires caused by electric sources also appear to be on the rise, particularly among formal households and backyard dwellings situated on their property.

“Fires in informal settlements are very costly to low-income families and cause massive destruction in their lives,” he said.

Francioli said some households in these informal settlements continue to use paraffin and firewood because electricity is too expensive.

Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town said that in terms of structural fires, there had been increases in a number of categories, among them informal residences.

@MarvinCharles17

[email protected]

Cape Argus