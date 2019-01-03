On the eve of the release of the matric results, a student group and the national Department of Education are still engaged in a war of words. File Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency/ANA

Cape Town - On the eve of the release of the matric results, a student group and the national Department of Education are still engaged in a war of words. According to the Congress of South African Students (Cosas), an agreement was reached with the council of the quality assurance body Umalusi that the results' release date would be pushed back, and that no results would be published in any news media - print or digital.

But the Education Department is unaware of such an arrangement.

“We held a number of engagements with the department because we want to ensure the quality of the results and eradicate any errors,” said Cosas president John Machecke.

Cosas’s biggest gripe was the publishing of exam results in newspapers.

“Our biggest problem is that the results should not be published in newspapers. We asked the department, that really benefits from newspapers publishing students’ results, because no one is benefiting; not the pupils, no one,” Machecke said.

Matric results are usually released in the first week of January. Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is expected to release the results today, which would mean they would then be made available at schools across the country tomorrow.

However, matrics in the Western Cape will have to wait a day longer for their results, as they will only be published in the newspapers by the Western Cape Education Department on Saturday.

“We do a delayed response because we like to verify the results before they are released, mostly because if there are any errors, it can be traumatic for the child,” department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said.

Pupils who may feel they are in distress or need counselling are urged to call the department’s hotline, toll-free at 0800 45 46 47.

Cosas remained opposed to the widespread publication of results.

“We want to give our students the right to access their results when they want to, and privately,” Machecke said.

But the national Education Department said it didn’t need Cosas’s permission to do its job.

“There was never any agreement. We don’t ask permission from anyone to do our work properly,” department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said.

“They must produce the evidence if they are saying something like that,” he said.

A total of 796 542 full-time and part-time pupils took part in the national senior certificate examinations.

