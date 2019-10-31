‘No eviction notice served on Rondebosch elderly’









Housing organisation Communicare has defended itself over claims from pensioners who are tenants at its Welverdiend residence in Rondebosch. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - Housing organisation Communicare has defended itself over claims from pensioners who are tenants at its Welverdiend residence in Rondebosch. The renants said they had received notices to relocate to other Communicare housing facilities due to Welverdiend's failing infrastructure, and they had deemed the notices as ecviction notices. Communicare spokesperson Michelle Matthee said no eviction notice was served on tenants to leave the property and that the relocation had been discussed with all of them. Communicare chief executive Anthea Houston said the failing structure of Welverdiend was severe. In January and April this year, the clay pipes underneath the building burst.

Repairs to clay pipes simply do not exist and emergency makeshift measures were implemented to restore the water supply, however, this was a temporary measure that could fail at anytime.

After evaluation, this resulted in the plumbing having to be replaced in the entire building, she said.

Acting chairperson of the Welverdiend residence committee Karabo Makgoane said: “We wanted an audit to be done on Communicare because we have requested a report stating the exact reasons as to why the building is to be demolished completely and we also want to know whether they receive money from the government.

“We did not receive any follow up communication regarding this.”

Matthee said they were committed to sharing the reports with tenants and would schedule a meeting to do so.

Makgoane said none of the tenants were evicted from Welverdiend residence, however, the elderly seemed to have been approached unexpectedly by officials.

“There are several allegations levelled which are incorrect and we would like to set the record straight and share our views with the minister which we hope can bring calmness and reassure the tenants that Communicare is indeed respecting their rights in the planned process,” said Matthee.

