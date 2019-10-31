The renants said they had received notices to relocate to other Communicare housing facilities due to Welverdiend's failing infrastructure, and they had deemed the notices as ecviction notices.
Communicare spokesperson Michelle Matthee said no eviction notice was served on tenants to leave the property and that the relocation had been discussed with all of them.
Communicare chief executive Anthea Houston said the failing structure of Welverdiend was severe.
In January and April this year, the clay pipes underneath the building burst.