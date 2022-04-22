No load shedding expected next week but forecasted rain could make an impact

Cape Town - Eskom doesn't anticipate load shedding next week, in spite of the predicted weekend rainfall impacting it’s power stations. Eskom CEO André de Ruyter on Thursday said the power utility would hopefully be in a position to lift load shedding for the weekend, but stressed that this was dependent on how the system performed and the stability of generation units.

On Friday, the power supplier announced that it will be suspending load shedding at 10pm on Friday. “The low weekend demand will assist in replenishing emergency reserves. This, together with the reduced weekend demand, will enable Eskom to suspend load shedding at 10pm tonight,” the power utility said. Eskom has urged residents to remain cautious with the return to service of these generating units, as the power system remains severely constrained and volatile.

This week, the power utility held online briefings to provide an update on the system challenges. Rainfall predicted in Mpumalanga this weekend, where most of its coal plants are located, may potentially see the availability of generation capacity further impacted, particularly on Monday, De Ruyter said. For April, Eskom has spent R626 million on diesel.

“That is about 48.5 million litres of fuel that we have consumed at our open cycle gas turbines,” De Ruyter said. “We burn too much diesel. We don't like spending money on diesel. But the open-cycle gas turbines play a very important role in reducing the peak demand particularly during evening peaks.” Eskom intends to retire 11 gigawatts of coal-fired capacity by 2035.

“After that, we will have six coal-fired power stations operating, so our fleet will be considerably reduced and therefore we do need additional generation capacity to be built. “We do spend a lot of time debating the future of the generation system, bearing in mind that the expected design life of the majority of our coal-fired power stations is rapidly approaching. We therefore cannot run these units in perpetuity, we need to, at some stage, replace them,” De Ruyter said. “But the major shift that we are seeing in the electricity supply industry is related to the unbundling of Eskom and, in particular, the establishment of the Independent Transmission System and Market Operator (ITSMO).

“This will enable more private sector investment to replace the capacity that Eskom will retire either because the plants have reached the end of their lives or because they've become too expensive to operate or because their emissions are too great and have a negative impact on the environment.” De Ruyter said Eskom did not expect to play a dominant role in that and, through restructuring, would enable private investors to invest in new generation capacity. Eskom had 79 coal-fired generation units and 18 of those were, at the time of the briefing, forced off due to breakdowns and eight of those on planned maintenance, excluding Koeberg, the ninth unit, Eskom generation general manager Rhulani Mathebula said.