No load shedding for Cape residents but City battling with high number of outages
Cold comfort for areas that have been left without power for 17 hours and counting with no feedback. Will the City be paying compensation for spoilage? These are already trying times and CoCT has managed to make a bad situation worse.— Clint (@clintwl) July 15, 2020
No real Hooray! My electricity is off since yesterday. You are not answering your sms line, neither your telephone and simply ignore emails. Not sure what you are celebrating or giving us @cityofCT ?— Neville Goliath (@BroNeville) July 15, 2020
"Prolonged outages are being experienced and affecting large areas due to the severity of the infrastructure damage. This impacts on the restoration time. Eskom’s load-shedding is also contributing to the challenge of restoring power and/or high number of service requests due to nuisance tripping among others.
"We apologise for any inconvenience suffered to the power supply due to the storm," the City of Cape Town said.
Some larger area outages include Grassy Park, Lotus River, Retreat, Bergvliet, Rylands, Brooklyn, Southfield, Wynberg, Diep River, Claremont, Heathfield, Meadowridge, Steenberg, Schaapkraal, Fish Hoek, Noordhoek, Nyanga, Constantia, Gugulethu, Philippi, Bishopscourt, Kenilworth, Eikendal, Rondebosch and Wetton areas, among others.
The City said that delays are to be expected due to the sheer volume of faults caused by the damaged power infrastructure and the large area outages.
"We are unable to say how long it will take to restore individual faults but we are working as hard as we can."