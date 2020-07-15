No load shedding for Cape residents but City battling with high number of outages

Cape Town - While City of Cape Town customers will not have to endure load shedding, many residents are still experiencing power outages.

On Tuesday evening Eskom said it would implement stage 1 load shedding nationally on Wednesday despite returning generation units at Medupi and Majuba power stations to service.

"This additional capacity has significantly reduced the strain on the generation system," the power utility said in a statement on Tuesday evening, adding that it had also synchronised units at the Koeberg nuclear power station back onto the national grid.





"The progress, however, is still not sufficient to enable us to suspend this current unfortunate period of load shedding," it said.





The City of Cape Town on Wednesday morning tweeted that there will be "no load-shedding for City customers today".





"The City will protect most of its customers from Eskom's load-shedding today. Eskom customers will unfortunately be shed at Stage 1."





However, a number of people have taken to social media to share that they have still been experiencing electricity shortages.





Cold comfort for areas that have been left without power for 17 hours and counting with no feedback. Will the City be paying compensation for spoilage? These are already trying times and CoCT has managed to make a bad situation worse. — Clint (@clintwl) July 15, 2020





No real Hooray! My electricity is off since yesterday. You are not answering your sms line, neither your telephone and simply ignore emails. Not sure what you are celebrating or giving us @cityofCT ? — Neville Goliath (@BroNeville) July 15, 2020





The City said that its e lectrical infrastructure in areas across the metro has been affected by the strong winds and rain causing some flooding and uprooting of trees and branches getting caught up in the power lines.

"City teams are working non-stop to attend to the high volume of electricity service requests triggered by the severe storm. "Prolonged outages are being experienced and affecting large areas due to the severity of the infrastructure damage. This impacts on the restoration time. Eskom’s load-shedding is also contributing to the challenge of restoring power and/or high number of service requests due to nuisance tripping among others. "We apologise for any inconvenience suffered to the power supply due to the storm," the City of Cape Town said. Some larger area outages include Grassy Park, Lotus River, Retreat, Bergvliet, Rylands, Brooklyn, Southfield, Wynberg, Diep River, Claremont, Heathfield, Meadowridge, Steenberg, Schaapkraal, Fish Hoek, Noordhoek, Nyanga, Constantia, Gugulethu, Philippi, Bishopscourt, Kenilworth, Eikendal, Rondebosch and Wetton areas, among others. The City said that delays are to be expected due to the sheer volume of faults caused by the damaged power infrastructure and the large area outages. "We are unable to say how long it will take to restore individual faults but we are working as hard as we can."