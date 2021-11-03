No major disruptions in the Western Cape on or after election day, says policing officials

Cape Town - The police, the Electoral Commission (IEC) and the City’s safety and security directorate said there were no major incidents between Monday’s voting day and on Tuesday in the province. Despite other provinces having recorded major disruptions and/or criminal activity pertaining to the voting process, the provincial safety and security role-players said they only attended to a few minor disturbances between Monday and yesterday.

National police spokesperson Vish Naidoo said: “In the Western Cape, there were only minor incidents, such as disputes, and short disruptions, nothing major. Our biggest problems lie in KZN, the Eastern Cape and Gauteng. “The Western Cape was unproblematic. We had only one case opened in Da Gama Park when conflict arose between representatives from two political parties. The one opened a case against the other.” Western Cape electoral officer Michael Hendrickse also confirmed no reports of serious disturbances at any of its polling stations on Monday and no cases of criminal activity by residents yesterday.

The City’s safety and security department, which was active and dispatched in full force on Monday in support of police, said it also only recorded a few issues. Safety and security director Robbie Robberts said: “All units were activated on Monday to assist the SAPS and the IEC in terms of safety and security matters. There were very few and far in-between incidents on Monday and nothing yesterday. “Our busiest unit was the Department of Disaster Risk Management which was activated on Monday evening to assist with flooding, supplying generators to IEC voting stations and to help restore electricity. Our other units, such as traffic services, provided an escort to IEC officials moving ballot boxes to the main centre and are present at the ROC.