No major incidents reported at hot Tweede Nuwe Jaar street parade

Cape Town - Despite 85 000 people gathering in scorching temperatures for several hours, the organisers of the Cape Town Street Parade, or “Tweede Nuwe Jaar”, have called the event a “resounding success”. On Monday, thousands of people lined the street barriers from Hanover Street in District Six to Bo-Kaap to witness the musical and dance talents of around 26 minstrel troupes comprising an estimated 20 000 members, some infants and some seniors in wheelchairs.

The event’s structure looked markedly different following a partnership with Hollywoodbets, with the event now rebranded as the Hollywoodbets Cape Town Street Parade. This included a Grand Stand and Golden Circle for 800 people with tickets purchased prior to the event at a cost of R120 per person. Organiser, the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA) director Muneeb Gambeno, said: “The Golden Circle is not a revenue driver – it’s there to offer a secure space for people who don’t come into town days before the time to camp.

“Also, the grandstand is a free space for the public and costs us around R250 000. Again, the revenue of the Golden Circle doesn’t even cover half of that cost.” The exclusive tickets were marketed to those wanting an uninterrupted view of the minstrels and stage where local talent kept the crowds entertained prior to the parade. “It’s important to note that it was a free event despite much being made about the few hundred Golden Circle ticket offering – again, the event catered for everyone and to our mind was a major success.”

Gambeno said the heat had posed a challenge but the City and medical personnel were able to manage this. He added that no major incidents were reported and that the event was safe and secure. Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith said: “The permit allowed for 100 000 persons and it was recorded that 85 000 persons attended the event.” Law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said there were no serious incidents reported apart from a few cases of people collapsing due to dehydration.