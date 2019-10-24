No money for counselling for girl, 4, allegedly raped by pastor









The mother of a 4-year-old girl who was raped - allegedly by a Moorreesburg pastor - can’t afford R900 a session for a psychologist to treat her child. File Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - The mother of a 4-year-old girl who was allegedly raped in Moorreesburg has said she can’t afford R900 a session for a psychologist to treat her child. The 24-year-old mother explained that her child needed this specialised treatment to cope with the trauma and nightmares she experiences since she was first raped in May, and then again in early October. A local pastor was arrested in connection with the allegations of two counts of sexual assault earlier this month, but the charges had been provisionally withdrawn for further investigation. The mother said: “The first incident happened in May this year and the second one on October 2. Since the incidents, my child has been struggling. “At times she wets the bed, gets nightmares, then wakes up and says she had seen the face of the perpetrator in her dreams.

“I asked a social worker to help me to get a psychologist to treat my child. I was told would it cost R900 per session to see a psychologist in Cape Town, and that’s besides the taxi fare from Moorreesburg to Cape Town. I simply can’t afford it,” the mother said.

Legal practitioner and executive director at Ukubavimba Foundation, Venice Burgins, who is based Moorreesburg, added that the issue of access to such services was compounded by the fact that there were no social workers or psychologists at Moorreesburg police station

“The ACVV referred the mother of the 4-year-old for urgent trauma counselling sessions, but she is struggling financially.”

The ACVV is one of the oldest non-profit organisations in the social services field.

Meanwhile, one of the three ANC provincial legislature members who recently visited Moorreesburg and engaged with seven rape victims raised the issue of lack of social workers.

ANC MPL Ayanda Bans said: “I have asked (Social Development MEC) Sharna Fernandez to urgently intervene in this matter.”

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed that the matter was under investigation and at this stage no further information could be provided as it could hamper the investigation.

