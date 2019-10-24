The 24-year-old mother explained that her child needed this specialised treatment to cope with the trauma and nightmares she experiences since she was first raped in May, and then again in early October.
A local pastor was arrested in connection with the allegations of two counts of sexual assault earlier this month, but the charges had been provisionally withdrawn for further investigation.
The mother said: “The first incident happened in May this year and the second one on October 2. Since the incidents, my child has been struggling.
“At times she wets the bed, gets nightmares, then wakes up and says she had seen the face of the perpetrator in her dreams.