'No more fireworks', City of Cape Town tells residents









"Given that there will be no designated sites this year, the City appeals to residents to please refrain from setting off fireworks," says JP Smith. Picture: Jeffrey Abrahams/African News Agency Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has decided to forego designated sites for fireworks this year. The discharging of fireworks is not allowed in terms of the Community Fire Safety By-law, but the City has, for a number of years, made an exception to accommodate this practice for Guy Fawkes, Diwali and New Year’s Eve. However, a number of factors made us change course this year, including: The decreased appetite from subcouncils to approve designated sites

The cost associated with running the sites, including deploying staff and resources, including Law Enforcement, Metro Police, Traffic and of course the Fire and Rescue Service

Growing public sentiment opposing the use of fireworks

"Given that there will be no designated sites this year, the City appeals to residents to please refrain from setting off fireworks," says JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security.

"We remind residents that, in terms of Section 30 of the Explosives Act of 1956, the use or detonation of any fireworks in any building and public thoroughfare is liable to a R200 fine; selling fireworks to a child or anyone under the age of 16 is liable to a R300 fine; allowing a child or person under the age of 16 to handle fireworks without adult supervision is liable to a R300 fine," Smith said.

Members of the public with information relating to the illegal sale or use of fireworks should report this to the City’s Public Emergency Call Centre on 107 from a landline or 021 480 7700 from a cellphone or to the South African Police Service on 10111.