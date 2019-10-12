Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has decided to forego designated sites for fireworks this year.
The discharging of fireworks is not allowed in terms of the Community Fire Safety By-law, but the City has, for a number of years, made an exception to accommodate this practice for Guy Fawkes, Diwali and New Year’s Eve.
However, a number of factors made us change course this year, including:
- The decreased appetite from subcouncils to approve designated sites
- The cost associated with running the sites, including deploying staff and resources, including Law Enforcement, Metro Police, Traffic and of course the Fire and Rescue Service
- Growing public sentiment opposing the use of fireworks