'No need to close' Silverstream Primary School, says department as Covid-19 case sparks concerns

Cape Town - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) said there is no need to close Silverstream Primary School in Manenberg, despite a Covid-19 case being confirmed, as the affected areas have been cordoned off and disinfected.

The Cape Argus received information that the school had not been closed despite a Covid-19 case being reported, placing pupils and staff at possible risk of exposure to the coronavirus.

"Silverstream Primary School in Manenberg, has a teacher that has tested positive for Covid-19. This teacher has been at the school, in contact with staff and learners, right up until the day the teacher went for testing, and tested positive," the source said.

"This teacher teaches Grade 7, and the whole Grade 7 class has been at school, in contact with the teacher... The principal of Silverstream Primary School is not following the correct protocols, and expects the staff and children to continue as normal, just 'making sure they sanitise and wear masks'."

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond responded that the school has adhered to the department's protocols, and that the area of the school in which the confirmed case had been present was cordoned off immediately.