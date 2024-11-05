No new leads in olive farmer’s cold case

Cape Town - The mysterious disappearance of a Barrydale farmer, Andrew Whittingdale, more than a decade ago, still baffles his family who are praying for fresh leads into the case. This week, police confirmed new developments in the case but would not say more.

Police spokesperson, FC Van Wyk explained: “This office will not divulge any information to the media at this stage as it may jeopardise the investigation. At this stage the investigation is at a sensitive stage.” Whittingdale’s sisters Jane Whittindgale and Helen Williams confirmed there were no new developments into the case. Whittingdale, now 69, was the owner of Makouvlei Olive Farm on Route 62 between Barrydale and Ladismith, and vanished on January 3, 2014. Private investigator, Leon Rossouw echoed the same sentiments.

“We cannot say much about the case as a lot has happened,” he said. “A large amount of money was emptied from his bank account at the time of his disappearance. “Andrew apparently left his own farm, Makouvlei, to fix a burst pipe on the farm, Egypt, between Barrydale and Ladismith,” he said.

“An SMS sent to his business partner later that day asking for R200000 raised suspicions, and his disappearance was reported to the police. “The police found Andrew’s bakkie at the farm Egypt, but there was no trace of Andrew. They questioned the two farm workers that were with him that day, but they claimed they saw Andrew getting into a white BMW with two white men, willingly. “Andrew Whittingdale disappeared without a trace and is still missing until today, leaving his family and friends with no closure and so many questions but no answers.”

Last year Rossouw told Weekend Argus’ Cape Cold Case that he believed the two farm labourers could assist in the case. The men, who are Lesotho nationals, were employed at Whittingdale in 2014. Rossouw travelled to Philippi hoping to find fresh information about the disappearance. He said the family believed he was buried on his farm.